Border Tensions Escalate: Taliban Claims Capture of Pakistani Posts

Late on Saturday, intense firefights erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, with Taliban forces reportedly attacking Pakistani military posts. The confrontation stemmed from a recent Pakistani airstrike in Kabul, intensifying regional tensions.

Local authorities in Helmand province claimed Taliban forces seized two Pakistani border posts. However, the Pakistani military has not immediately responded to these assertions. Security officials on Pakistan's side acknowledged skirmishes at multiple border locations, indicating their forces are retaliating.

The hostilities follow Afghanistan's vow for a counter-response after alleging Pakistani airstrikes targeted the capital Kabul and Paktika province. Islamabad, however, has not confirmed or denied conducting these airstrikes.