Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Taliban Claims Capture of Pakistani Posts

Skirmishes erupted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Taliban forces claimed to have seized Pakistani posts. The clashes followed Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, leading to heightened tensions. While Afghanistan pledged retaliation, Pakistan neither confirmed nor denied the airstrikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 00:52 IST
Border Tensions Escalate: Taliban Claims Capture of Pakistani Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Saturday, intense firefights erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, with Taliban forces reportedly attacking Pakistani military posts. The confrontation stemmed from a recent Pakistani airstrike in Kabul, intensifying regional tensions.

Local authorities in Helmand province claimed Taliban forces seized two Pakistani border posts. However, the Pakistani military has not immediately responded to these assertions. Security officials on Pakistan's side acknowledged skirmishes at multiple border locations, indicating their forces are retaliating.

The hostilities follow Afghanistan's vow for a counter-response after alleging Pakistani airstrikes targeted the capital Kabul and Paktika province. Islamabad, however, has not confirmed or denied conducting these airstrikes.

TRENDING

1
Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle

Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes in Tennessee: Explosion at Explosives Plant Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Tennessee: Explosion at Explosives Plant Claims Lives

 Global
3
Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Homecoming Amidst Ruins

Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Homecoming Amidst Ruins

 Global
4
Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power

Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025