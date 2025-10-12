Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Homecoming Amidst Ruins

As a ceasefire holds between Israel and Hamas, thousands of Palestinians return to their war-torn homes in Gaza. An international summit led by U.S. President Trump aims to finalize peace terms, while hostages' release and humanitarian aid seek to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to their devastated homes in Gaza after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held firm. The truce marks a significant step towards peace as a U.S.-brokered deal facilitates this return.

The ceasefire comes amid plans for an international summit in Egypt, where U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from over 20 countries will aim to establish permanent peace. The summit coincides with Hamas's anticipated release of its Israeli hostages, a critical component of the agreement.

Despite the peace efforts, the destruction remains palpable. Gazans find themselves amidst the rubble of their former homes, with international humanitarian aid poised to alleviate some of the suffering. Questions linger regarding the long-term governance of Gaza and the eventual future of Hamas.

