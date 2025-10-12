Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash
Three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in a car crash in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, according to security sources. Two more were injured. The city is preparing for a global summit to discuss ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In a tragic incident, three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car accident in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, as reported by two security sources to Reuters on Sunday.
The crash also left two diplomats injured, adding to the gravity of the unfortunate event.
This incident occurs as Sharm el-Sheikh prepares to host a high-profile global summit on Monday, intended to finalize a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing war in Gaza.
