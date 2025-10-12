Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

In a tragic incident, three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car accident in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, as reported by two security sources to Reuters on Sunday.

The crash also left two diplomats injured, adding to the gravity of the unfortunate event.

This incident occurs as Sharm el-Sheikh prepares to host a high-profile global summit on Monday, intended to finalize a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing war in Gaza.