Silenced Streets: The Struggles of Kyaukme under Myanmar's Military Rule

Ten days after being recaptured by Myanmar's military, Kyaukme remains eerily silent with its market deserted and population largely gone. The town, contested due to its strategic location, has suffered severe damage during ongoing conflicts. Despite reopening schools, challenges persist with limited civilian return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyaukme | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ten days after its recapture by Myanmar's military government, the town of Kyaukme stands eerily silent. Schools have reopened, yet the market is virtually deserted, and vendors are visibly nervous at the sight of visiting journalists.

The Associated Press confirmed severe damage throughout the once-thriving town in a rare visit allowed by Myanmar's military. The charred wreckage of official structures, including the courthouse and police station, was evident. Despite the destruction, many civilian houses remained unscathed, but the majority of Kyaukme's 46,000 residents have fled.

The town's strategic location on a key highway has made it a focal point in Myanmar's ongoing civil war. Captured by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army in 2024, it fell back to military control in October after intense battles. The military's recent offensives aim to bolster legitimacy ahead of disputed elections, yet the ordinary citizens remain wary, and the streets lack their once-bustling energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

