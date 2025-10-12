Silenced Streets: The Struggles of Kyaukme under Myanmar's Military Rule

Ten days after its recapture by Myanmar's military government, the town of Kyaukme stands eerily silent. Schools have reopened, yet the market is virtually deserted, and vendors are visibly nervous at the sight of visiting journalists.

The Associated Press confirmed severe damage throughout the once-thriving town in a rare visit allowed by Myanmar's military. The charred wreckage of official structures, including the courthouse and police station, was evident. Despite the destruction, many civilian houses remained unscathed, but the majority of Kyaukme's 46,000 residents have fled.

The town's strategic location on a key highway has made it a focal point in Myanmar's ongoing civil war. Captured by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army in 2024, it fell back to military control in October after intense battles. The military's recent offensives aim to bolster legitimacy ahead of disputed elections, yet the ordinary citizens remain wary, and the streets lack their once-bustling energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)