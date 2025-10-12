ED's High-Stakes Raid Amid Election Heat

The Enforcement Directorate intensified its crackdown on alleged recruitment irregularities in Kolkata, seizing Rs 45 lakh in unexplained cash alongside a trove of documents and digital devices. The ED's raids spanned 13 locations, including the homes and offices linked to West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose.

Minister Bose, whose properties were central to Friday's operations, decried the raids as politically motivated, asserting they were timed to coincide with upcoming elections. 'They initiate these raids every election season,' said Bose, describing the ED's actions as pressure tactics against opposition leaders.

The minister insisted he would resign if any evidence of misconduct emerged, challenging investigators amidst ongoing scrutiny. As elections approach, the ED's activities mirror escalating tensions, casting a spotlight on administrative challenges in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)