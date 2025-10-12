Mass Demonstrations Sweep Australia Amid Gaza Ceasefire Doubts

In Sydney, tens of thousands gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally, expressing doubt over the ceasefire in Gaza. The rally, organized by the Palestine Action Group, was one of many across Australia, with protesters questioning the sustainability of the truce brokered by the United States.

The massive gathering in Sydney's business district drew about 30,000 people, according to organizers, despite a court ruling preventing its location near the iconic Sydney Opera House. Chanting and waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators decried the two-year-long assault on Gaza.

Amal Naser, a rally organizer, called out Israel's continued military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, labeling it as systemic apartheid. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, with no arrests reported, Australian Jewish organizations criticized the event, fearing it could undermine ceasefire efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)