Glue Trap Scammers Nabbed: Delhi Police Expose ATM Fraud Scheme

Delhi Police arrested Raushan Kumar and Pintu Kumar for defrauding over 50 people using ATMs in Delhi. They trapped debit cards with glue and impersonated bank officers to obtain PINs. Nine victims have been identified with losses up to Rs 35,000. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:29 IST
Glue Trap Scammers Nabbed: Delhi Police Expose ATM Fraud Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals who orchestrated a series of ATM frauds in the capital. Raushan Kumar, 23, and Pintu Kumar, 32, were captured on Sunday in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, a police official confirmed on Monday.

The men are implicated in over 50 occurrences of fraudulent activities at ATMs. This has led to four FIRs and five complaints being registered against them. Their modus operandi involved using glue to trap debit cards in ATM slots, thereby obtaining users' PINs under the pretense of assisting them as bank representatives.

Among their victims was Avtar Singh from Paschim Vihar, who lost Rs 35,000 in one incident. Police have linked them to several frauds, recovering multiple ATM cards during their investigation. While Raushan is a first-time offender, Pintu has a criminal history. Further inquiries continue.

