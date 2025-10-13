Left Menu

New Political Era in Moldova: PAS Paves the Way Forward

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced he would not seek a new term, following the victory of the pro-Western PAS in a parliamentary election. Recean will return to the private sector, allowing for a new government to lead Moldova closer to the European Union's embrace.

In a significant political development, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced on Monday he will step down, making room for new leadership after the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) triumphed in recent parliamentary elections on September 28.

Recean, who has been in office since February 2023, stated his intention to leave his parliamentary seat and return to the private sector, signaling a seamless transition once the new government is approved by parliament. He made this announcement alongside parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu.

This political shift comes as Moldova's Constitutional Court is set to confirm election results on October 16. The new government faces the challenge of revitalizing an economy impacted by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine while continuing Moldova's pursuit of European Union integration.

