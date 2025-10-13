Swift Justice: Brothers Arrested for Murder in Jammu

In a rapid response to a brutal murder case, police apprehended two brothers from Punjab on charges of murdering a man in Jammu. The accused, Tanveer Singh and Bavneet Singh, allegedly attacked Narinder Singh on October 9, leading to his death.

After receiving a complaint from the deceased's wife, Harbhajan Kaur, authorities registered an FIR for murder, wrongful restraint, and rioting. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at Government Medical College Hospital, prompting a swift investigation by local police.

Following raids across districts, the accused were captured after fleeing to Punjab. The police are now delving deeper to ascertain the involvement of any additional family members who might have played a role in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)