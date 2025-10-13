Swift Justice: Brothers Arrested for Murder in Jammu
Two brothers, Tanveer Singh and Bavneet Singh, were arrested in Punjab for allegedly murdering Narinder Singh over a personal dispute in Jammu. The swift police response led to their apprehension shortly after the incident. An investigation is underway to identify additional accomplices.
- Country:
- India
In a rapid response to a brutal murder case, police apprehended two brothers from Punjab on charges of murdering a man in Jammu. The accused, Tanveer Singh and Bavneet Singh, allegedly attacked Narinder Singh on October 9, leading to his death.
After receiving a complaint from the deceased's wife, Harbhajan Kaur, authorities registered an FIR for murder, wrongful restraint, and rioting. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at Government Medical College Hospital, prompting a swift investigation by local police.
Following raids across districts, the accused were captured after fleeing to Punjab. The police are now delving deeper to ascertain the involvement of any additional family members who might have played a role in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- arrest
- borthers
- Jammu
- Punjab
- swiftaction
- police
- investigation
- crime
- familydispute
ALSO READ
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate
Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers
Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu
Maharashtra Police Rescue Missing Girls in Major Operation
Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter