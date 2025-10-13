Police Suspensions Follow Tragic River Incident Involving Dalit Teen

In a tragic turn of events, three police officers have been suspended following the disappearance of a 15-year-old Dalit boy. The boy reportedly jumped into a river attempting to flee from a police raid on his home in the Gursahaiganj area of Kannauj district.

The officers were investigating the abduction of a minor girl and arrived at Kamlesh Kumar's home, looking for his elder son, Kishanpal. When Kishanpal was not found, they detained his younger brother, Ramjeet, raising tensions in the family.

In a statement, UP's Minister for Social Welfare assured that the government stands with the family and pledged action against culpable officers, as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)