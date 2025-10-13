Supreme Court Refuses Asian Paints Plea; CCI Probe Continues

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to entertain a plea from Asian Paints to halt a pending investigation initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The probe seeks to determine whether the company has misused its dominant position in the market for manufacturing and selling decorative paints.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to challenge the Bombay High Court's decision that upheld the CCI's investigation. Consequently, the plea was dismissed as withdrawn due to the apex court's reluctance to proceed with the case.

The CCI's investigation stems from allegations by Grasim Industries, a division of Birla Paints, which accused Asian Paints of employing exclusionary practices that impede its market entry and growth. The commission found a prima facie case under the Competition Act, 2002 and directed a detailed probe to be concluded within 90 days.

