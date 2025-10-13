Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Major Seizure by ANTF

In a significant operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district apprehended two individuals riding a motorcycle carrying illegal drugs on Monday, according to police sources.

The duo, identified as Johnsbirth R Marak and Chayang Ch Marak, was captured near Tebronggre carrying Senspa capsules weighing 1.1 kg, while en route to Tura from Phulbari.

Moreover, another substantial recovery was made by ANTF on October 11 in Patharkata village, which included 122 reddish tablets, 10 bottles of cough syrup, and 6,022 Syndex Plus capsules from Rakizul Sheikh's residence, leading to a case filed under the NDPS Act at Tikrikilla police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)