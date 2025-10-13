Left Menu

Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Major Seizure by ANTF

In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, two individuals were arrested with illegal drugs, including Senspa capsules weighing 1.1 kg. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force also seized tablets, cough syrup, and Syndex Plus capsules in Patharkata village, resulting in a case under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tura | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:16 IST
Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Major Seizure by ANTF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district apprehended two individuals riding a motorcycle carrying illegal drugs on Monday, according to police sources.

The duo, identified as Johnsbirth R Marak and Chayang Ch Marak, was captured near Tebronggre carrying Senspa capsules weighing 1.1 kg, while en route to Tura from Phulbari.

Moreover, another substantial recovery was made by ANTF on October 11 in Patharkata village, which included 122 reddish tablets, 10 bottles of cough syrup, and 6,022 Syndex Plus capsules from Rakizul Sheikh's residence, leading to a case filed under the NDPS Act at Tikrikilla police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025