SA Showcases Gender Equality Progress at Global Women’s Leaders Meeting

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is representing South Africa at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women (GLMW 2025), being held in Beijing, China, this week. The high-level forum brings together heads of state, ministers, and global advocates to accelerate efforts toward achieving full gender equality and women’s empowerment worldwide.

The two-day gathering, which concludes on Tuesday, is convened under the theme “One Shared Future: New and Accelerated Process for Women’s All-Round Development.” Supported by UN Women, the meeting marks an important milestone in global dialogue on women’s rights, inclusion, and leadership — echoing the commitments of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995), which remains the world’s most comprehensive blueprint for advancing gender equality.

Reaffirming South Africa’s Commitment to Gender Equality

Minister Chikunga is expected to deliver South Africa’s progress report on implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, outlining the nation’s achievements and ongoing priorities in empowering women across social, political, and economic spheres.

According to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), South Africa continues to make measurable strides in integrating gender equality principles into public policy, governance, and legislation.

“South Africa has demonstrated significant success in advancing women’s representation and integrating gender equality principles across state machinery, and in considering women’s rights in a wide range of laws and policies,” the department said.

Chikunga’s presentation will highlight the country’s progress in increasing women’s participation in politics, leadership, and decision-making positions — areas where South Africa ranks among the top performers globally. The country currently boasts nearly 46% female representation in Parliament, surpassing the global average and reflecting years of legislative and institutional reforms promoting women’s inclusion.

Tackling the Digital and Economic Gender Gaps

A key focus of the GLMW 2025 discussions is the digital gender divide, which continues to hinder women’s participation in the digital economy, especially in developing nations. Delegates are exploring ways to improve women’s access to technology, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Minister Chikunga is expected to highlight South Africa’s initiatives such as the Women in ICT Programme and the Gender Equality and Digital Inclusion Strategy, which aim to empower young women in digital innovation, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship.

Another priority area is economic empowerment — ensuring women’s full and equal participation in national economies. South Africa has introduced several policies and programmes to expand women-owned enterprises, particularly through government procurement opportunities, microfinance support, and skills training in high-growth industries.

Championing Women in Governance and Leadership

Under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, gender equality has been integrated into the national transformation agenda, guided by the Gender-Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, Evaluation and Auditing Framework (GRPBMEA). This ensures that every department aligns its resources and programmes with gender equity outcomes.

South Africa’s National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF) also remains a cornerstone of its gender policy framework, tackling violence against women and strengthening institutional mechanisms for protection and justice.

In international forums, South Africa has consistently advocated for women’s inclusion in peacebuilding, governance, and sustainable development, championing the role of women as equal partners in decision-making at all levels.

Global Collaboration for a Shared Future

The Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women serves as a platform for governments, civil society, and international organisations to celebrate global progress since the 1995 Beijing Conference, share success stories, and reaffirm collective commitments to advancing gender equality by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The meeting provides a valuable platform for women leaders around the world to celebrate progress in advancing women’s rights, exchange experiences, and chart the course for future gender equality development,” the DWYPD said.

China, which co-hosted the original Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995, continues to play a leading role in global efforts to empower women and promote gender equity. GLMW 2025 builds on that legacy by focusing on innovation, partnership, and accelerated implementation of gender-related commitments across nations.

A Call to Renew Global Momentum for Women’s Empowerment

In her engagements, Minister Chikunga is expected to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to working closely with international partners to eliminate persistent gender gaps in leadership, technology, and education. She will also highlight the importance of intersectional approaches that address challenges faced by women with disabilities, rural women, and young women — groups often left behind in policy implementation.

“South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that women’s empowerment is not only a human rights imperative but also an economic necessity,” Chikunga said ahead of the meeting. “Through collaboration and shared learning, we can ensure that the next decade delivers transformative change for women across the world.”

As the global community marks 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, the GLMW 2025 represents both reflection and renewal — a moment to reaffirm that true progress for women is progress for all humanity.