Piyush Goyal Launches ‘PM GatiShakti Public’ Platform to Democratize Infrastructure Data

In a landmark event celebrating four transformative years of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), the Logistics Division of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, hosted a special ceremony in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal.

The occasion marked a major milestone in India’s ongoing infrastructure transformation journey, with the launch of “PM GatiShakti Public”, a query-based Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI) developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The platform is powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR) and symbolizes a decisive step toward democratizing access to infrastructure and geospatial intelligence for citizens, academia, and private stakeholders.

Four Years of PM GatiShakti: A Paradigm Shift in Infrastructure Planning

Launched on 13 October 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity—has fundamentally transformed how India plans and executes infrastructure projects. By unifying geospatial data from over 57 Central Ministries, Departments, and all States and Union Territories, it has created an integrated digital backbone for national infrastructure planning.

Over four years, the initiative has:

Reduced logistics costs by eliminating duplication and improving route optimization.

Accelerated project implementation , minimizing delays in clearances and inter-agency coordination.

Enabled data-driven planning for roads, railways, ports, airports, and industrial corridors.

Promoted sustainable, inclusive development by integrating social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and housing within the planning framework.

The PM GatiShakti framework has now matured into India’s core infrastructure coordination mechanism, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), geospatial analytics, and digital mapping to support the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of a developed, globally competitive India.

“PM GatiShakti represents a revolution in how India builds its infrastructure — with efficiency, transparency, and precision. The platform ensures that every rupee spent delivers maximum value to citizens,” said Shri Piyush Goyal during his keynote address.

Democratizing Data Through ‘PM GatiShakti Public’

The newly launched PM GatiShakti Public interface marks a turning point by extending the benefits of this advanced planning framework beyond government agencies. It offers regulated access to 230 approved datasets on physical and social infrastructure through a secure, query-based web interface.

Key features of the platform include:

Self-registration and strong authentication mechanisms ensuring secure data access.

Interactive multi-layered visualization of infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, rail networks, pipelines, and utilities.

Site suitability analysis , alignment planning , and connectivity mapping for infrastructure and industrial projects.

Automated analytical reports based on both pre-defined templates and user-defined criteria .

Tools for environmental compliance checks and impact assessments to aid responsible planning.

This initiative provides an open innovation environment for entrepreneurs, consultants, and research institutions to conduct feasibility studies, identify investment opportunities, and support informed decision-making using authentic, government-approved geospatial data.

“The PM GatiShakti Public platform will empower private sector innovators, academia, and local authorities to plan better. It reflects our belief that transparency and collaboration are the bedrock of efficient governance,” Shri Goyal added.

Bridging Government and Society Through Digital Infrastructure

By opening up the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI), the government aims to embody a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach to infrastructure planning. The platform represents a critical shift from closed data systems to participatory governance, where citizens and industries become active contributors to the nation’s developmental agenda.

The initiative will be rolled out in phases, with subsequent upgrades incorporating additional data layers, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven modules. This will enable predictive modeling for infrastructure growth, traffic forecasting, and environmental sustainability assessment.

Users will also be able to integrate private geospatial datasets for richer analyses, subject to data-sharing protocols and national security guidelines.

A senior DPIIT official noted, “The GatiShakti Public interface democratizes data access while ensuring robust data governance. It strikes a balance between transparency, innovation, and national security.”

BISAG-N and NGDR: The Tech Backbone of India’s Infrastructure Revolution

The Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), based in Gujarat, serves as the technological anchor for PM GatiShakti. It has developed the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR)—a unified data repository that standardizes and synchronizes spatial datasets from multiple ministries and states.

Together, BISAG-N and NGDR have ensured interoperability across diverse data sources, supporting real-time analysis and multi-agency coordination for national projects. The same framework underpins the GatiShakti Public platform, providing reliable, high-resolution, and secure infrastructure data for planners and investors alike.

Driving Economic Growth and Global Competitiveness

PM GatiShakti has already evaluated and streamlined hundreds of major infrastructure projects, improving the efficiency of logistics networks, reducing project duplication, and optimizing investments. The initiative has become instrumental in:

Aligning industrial corridors with logistics and port networks.

Strengthening multi-modal connectivity for India’s manufacturing hubs.

Enhancing export competitiveness by improving supply chain integration.

Encouraging green and inclusive development, ensuring sustainability and social impact alignment.

According to officials, this integrated approach has helped India climb global competitiveness indices, with the logistics sector emerging as a critical driver of economic expansion.

PM GatiShakti: The Road Ahead

Over the next decade, PM GatiShakti aims to extend its framework to include urban infrastructure, digital networks, renewable energy grids, and inland waterways, ensuring seamless interconnectivity across India’s growth ecosystem.

With the launch of PM GatiShakti Public, the government has taken a significant step toward making infrastructure intelligence a public good—empowering every stakeholder, from policymakers and businesses to researchers and citizens, to participate in the country’s development journey.

This initiative not only reinforces India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision but also serves as a model for open-data-driven governance in emerging economies.