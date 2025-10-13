Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has departed from Madagascar on a French military plane following a deal with President Emmanuel Macron. His exit comes after growing unrest and loss of support from a significant military unit amid protests over corruption and demands for his resignation.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea as trade tensions ease. This follows China's expansion of rare earths export controls and a corresponding response from Trump on Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the meeting on Monday.

In Japan, the town of Yoichi has gained fame in viticulture, owing to climate change. The warming conditions have facilitated successful attempts at Pinot Noir cultivation, with the 2017 Nana-Tsu-Mori Pinot Noir getting recognition at renowned eateries, although climate unpredictability may pose future challenges.

