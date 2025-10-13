Left Menu

Global News Roundup: Key Developments Unfold Worldwide

A summary of current world news includes Madagascar's president leaving the country amid protests, Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, Japan's Pinot Noir industry thriving due to climate change, a new India-Canada roadmap, and more. Key global diplomatic and economic developments are reported.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has departed from Madagascar on a French military plane following a deal with President Emmanuel Macron. His exit comes after growing unrest and loss of support from a significant military unit amid protests over corruption and demands for his resignation.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea as trade tensions ease. This follows China's expansion of rare earths export controls and a corresponding response from Trump on Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the meeting on Monday.

In Japan, the town of Yoichi has gained fame in viticulture, owing to climate change. The warming conditions have facilitated successful attempts at Pinot Noir cultivation, with the 2017 Nana-Tsu-Mori Pinot Noir getting recognition at renowned eateries, although climate unpredictability may pose future challenges.

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

