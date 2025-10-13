Fake Aadhaar Operation Busted in Khurja
An operator of a public service center in Khurja was arrested for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar cards using forged data. A raid recovered several items, including 30 Aadhaar cards. The accused, identified as Atul Kumar, is suspected of regularly deceiving customers seeking Aadhaar corrections.
An individual operating a public service center in Khurja was apprehended for allegedly fabricating Aadhaar cards using fraudulent data, as per official statements.
Authorities conducted a raid at Rana Jan Seva Kendra on GT Road in Khurja town following a tip-off. The police seized 30 Aadhaar cards, along with a laptop, a computer, and two printers, leading to the arrest of the center's operator, Atul Kumar, according to Khurja Circle Officer Poornima Singh.
Singh stated that the accused habitually duped individuals visiting his center for Aadhaar corrections, like birthdate or address updates. Instead of using the UIDAI system, Kumar fabricated fake Aadhaar cards with false details, charging customers at his discretion. Officials confirmed that the counterfeit cards bore a strong resemblance to authentic ones. A case has been filed at Khurja Nagar police station, and Kumar has been placed in judicial custody.
