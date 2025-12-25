Left Menu

Maharashtra Identity Fraud Scandal Unveiled

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have uncovered a fraud involving the misuse of identity documents for transactions amounting to Rs 35 crore. Accused Salma Sayyed and associates gathered job seekers' documents, creating unauthorized firms and accounts for illicit financial activities. Investigations continue to uncover the fraud's extent and participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:37 IST
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district are investigating a major fraud involving identity document misuse, valued at Rs 35 crore. The police announced this week the probe's focus on how job seekers' personal information was illegally utilized to execute substantial financial transactions.

Salma Sayyed, the key suspect, along with her network, is accused of collecting Aadhaar, PAN, and other identity details under the guise of offering employment opportunities. These documents were allegedly employed to forge signatures, establish fake businesses, and open bank accounts without the victims' knowledge.

A fraudulent company, 'Jaljyoti Enterprises,' was notably registered in one man's name leading to large-scale financial activities. The victim, a 27-year-old from Ambernath, approached authorities upon discovering the deception. Similar fraudulent enterprises were set up in other victims' names, compounding the financial misconduct. The case is under rigorous investigation to ascertain all involved parties.

