Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Insurance Payout Over IPL Injury Dispute

The Supreme Court has stayed an NCDRC order directing United India Insurance to pay Rs 82.80 lakh to Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd for cricketer S Sreesanth's knee injury during IPL 2012. The case, involving a disputed insurance claim, remains unresolved pending further judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:54 IST
Supreme Court Halts Insurance Payout Over IPL Injury Dispute
S Sreesanth
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile dispute involving cricketer S Sreesanth's knee injury during the 2012 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, the court stayed a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order that directed an insurance company to pay Rs 82.80 lakh to Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd, owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, remarked that Sreesanth had not played during IPL 2012 and postponed the NCDRC's decision pending further orders. This move is a response to an appeal by United India Insurance Co. Ltd, which challenges the NCDRC's earlier directive.

Under scrutiny is the insurance policy covering player fees, claimed to be wrongfully repudiated due to alleged non-disclosure of a pre-existing condition. The case will be revisited as the Supreme Court assesses the merit of financial liabilities and policy compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

 India
2
Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers

Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Far...

 India
4
England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025