Supreme Court Halts Insurance Payout Over IPL Injury Dispute

The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile dispute involving cricketer S Sreesanth's knee injury during the 2012 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, the court stayed a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order that directed an insurance company to pay Rs 82.80 lakh to Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd, owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, remarked that Sreesanth had not played during IPL 2012 and postponed the NCDRC's decision pending further orders. This move is a response to an appeal by United India Insurance Co. Ltd, which challenges the NCDRC's earlier directive.

Under scrutiny is the insurance policy covering player fees, claimed to be wrongfully repudiated due to alleged non-disclosure of a pre-existing condition. The case will be revisited as the Supreme Court assesses the merit of financial liabilities and policy compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)