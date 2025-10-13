Hamas Releases Hostages as Trump Calls for Middle East Peace

Hamas freed the final group of Israeli hostages on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement, offering a significant step towards resolving the protracted conflict in Gaza. The release coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's poignant address to Israel's parliament, urging transformation of military gains into lasting peace.

The transfer of hostages from Gaza, facilitated by the Red Cross, ignited emotions of joy and relief among the awaiting crowd in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square.' In parallel, over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel, returning to either the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, as part of the ceasefire accord reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, ahead of a pivotal summit in Egypt.

While Trump highlighted the potential ending of a 'long nightmare' for Israelis and Palestinians, he underscored persisting challenges in resolving the broader and deep-rooted Israeli-Palestinian dispute. His proposals such as a peace deal between Iran and Israel suggest ambitious but uncertain diplomatic goals amidst ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

