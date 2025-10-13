Left Menu

Hamas Releases Hostages as Trump Calls for Middle East Peace

Hamas released the last Israeli hostages under a ceasefire deal, marking progress in ending the conflict in Gaza. President Trump addressed Israel's parliament, advocating for peace. The deal included releasing Palestinian prisoners and a summit in Egypt to further peace efforts. Challenges remain in achieving lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:58 IST
Hamas Releases Hostages as Trump Calls for Middle East Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas freed the final group of Israeli hostages on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement, offering a significant step towards resolving the protracted conflict in Gaza. The release coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's poignant address to Israel's parliament, urging transformation of military gains into lasting peace.

The transfer of hostages from Gaza, facilitated by the Red Cross, ignited emotions of joy and relief among the awaiting crowd in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square.' In parallel, over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel, returning to either the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, as part of the ceasefire accord reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, ahead of a pivotal summit in Egypt.

While Trump highlighted the potential ending of a 'long nightmare' for Israelis and Palestinians, he underscored persisting challenges in resolving the broader and deep-rooted Israeli-Palestinian dispute. His proposals such as a peace deal between Iran and Israel suggest ambitious but uncertain diplomatic goals amidst ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

