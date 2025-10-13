Controversy Unfolds Over IT Professional's Tragic Death in Kerala

In the wake of the tragic death of IT professional Anandu Aji in Kerala, demands for a thorough investigation have intensified. Alleged details in Aji's purported suicide note accuse RSS members of abuse, leading to political uproar and calls for impartial examinations into the matter.

The RSS, while mourning the loss, is advocating for a comprehensive probe to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death. The organization has filed a petition with local authorities to ensure an unbiased investigation, asserting that it will help establish RSS's innocence in this incident. The Congress, however, has criticized the absence of RSS in the FIR and urged for an unbiased inquiry.

Political tensions have escalated with the BJP countering the Congress's allegations, accusing it of politicizing the situation. Both parties are urging that a prompt and fair investigation be conducted to shed light on the truth of the situation surrounding Aji's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)