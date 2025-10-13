Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over IT Professional's Tragic Death in Kerala

The tragic death of an IT professional, Anandu Aji, in Kerala has sparked a demand for a comprehensive investigation. Allegations of abuse within the RSS camps surfaced in a purported suicide note, leading to political scrutiny and calls for thorough and impartial inquiries from both the RSS and Congress.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:35 IST
The RSS, while mourning the loss, is advocating for a comprehensive probe to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death. The organization has filed a petition with local authorities to ensure an unbiased investigation, asserting that it will help establish RSS's innocence in this incident. The Congress, however, has criticized the absence of RSS in the FIR and urged for an unbiased inquiry.

Political tensions have escalated with the BJP countering the Congress's allegations, accusing it of politicizing the situation. Both parties are urging that a prompt and fair investigation be conducted to shed light on the truth of the situation surrounding Aji's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

