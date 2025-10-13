Opposition Unites to Expose Corruption in Thane Municipal Corporation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena organized a large-scale protest on Monday highlighting alleged corruption and mismanagement within the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The protest, called the 'Dhadak Morcha', began at Gadkari Rangayatan and concluded at the TMC headquarters, with participation from the Nationalist Congress Party. Notably, the Congress was absent from the event.

In a strong statement against the administration, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad emphasized that even members of the ruling party, the BJP, have criticized TMC. The Thane Congress vowed further action, threatening to 'blacken the faces' of corrupt officials following bribery charges against TMC officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)