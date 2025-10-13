Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Center Stage with Landmark Decisions

The Supreme Court made headlines with significant rulings: a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, an extension in Rahul Gandhi's case, and stayed payments linked to Sreesanth's injury. In addition, the court addressed issues concerning Tata's Singur land and Vodafone's AGR demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:18 IST
Supreme Court Takes Center Stage with Landmark Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court delivered notable judgments on Monday, drawing public attention to a range of critical issues. Among them was the court's directive for a CBI investigation into the devastating Karur stampede that claimed the lives of 41 individuals, highlighting the necessity for an impartial examination.

In another key case, the SC extended its interim order halting proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning his controversial remarks about the Indian Army. The extension is valid until November 20, reflecting the sensitivity and complexity of the issue.

The apex court also addressed various other high-profile cases, including the Tata Motors' Singur land acquisition, the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, and the ongoing legal battle over Vodafone's adjusted gross revenue demands. These decisions underscore the SC's pivotal role in shaping the legal and social landscape of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

 India
2
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

 India
3
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025