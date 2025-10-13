Supreme Court Takes Center Stage with Landmark Decisions

The Supreme Court delivered notable judgments on Monday, drawing public attention to a range of critical issues. Among them was the court's directive for a CBI investigation into the devastating Karur stampede that claimed the lives of 41 individuals, highlighting the necessity for an impartial examination.

In another key case, the SC extended its interim order halting proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning his controversial remarks about the Indian Army. The extension is valid until November 20, reflecting the sensitivity and complexity of the issue.

The apex court also addressed various other high-profile cases, including the Tata Motors' Singur land acquisition, the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, and the ongoing legal battle over Vodafone's adjusted gross revenue demands. These decisions underscore the SC's pivotal role in shaping the legal and social landscape of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)