Karur Stampede CBI Probe Sparks Controversy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:57 IST
The Supreme Court's order for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede has ignited political tensions, with the ruling DMK facing harsh criticism from opposition parties. The incident, which took place on September 27, has become a focal point of controversy, highlighting alleged mismanagement and lapses in the initial inquiry conducted by local authorities.

Actor-politician Vijay, who was present during the rally leading to the stampede, remains resolute in his assertion that 'justice will triumph.' Meanwhile, the AIADMK and BJP have expressed a strong preference for the central agency's involvement, citing trust issues with the existing special investigation team formed by the Tamil Nadu Police.

DMK's troubles are further compounded by legal challenges, as allegations of fraudulent petitions threaten to undermine the Supreme Court order. The ongoing debate underscores the complexities of handling high-stake legal and political scenarios in Tamil Nadu, with all eyes on the anticipated outcomes of the CBI's probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

