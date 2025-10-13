Left Menu

Tragedy in Gurugram: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Two Friends

Two men were killed by a speeding dumper in Gurugram's Sector 65. The victims, both water tanker suppliers, died on the spot, leaving behind families in mourning. The driver fled, and authorities are investigating, examining CCTV footage to identify him and proceed with an arrest soon.

Gurugram | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:19 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident reported from Gurugram's Sector 65, two men lost their lives after being struck by a speeding dumper. The accident occurred on Sunday around 11.00 pm, officials confirmed on Monday.

The victims, identified as Rajiv Kumar and Koshindra, hailed from Kadarpur village in Gurugram. They were returning home on a bike from Maidawas when the dumper hit them near Hotel Lemon Tree, causing them to fall onto the road and succumb to their injuries under the heavy vehicle.

Police shared that a preliminary probe showed reckless driving by the dumper's driver, who fled the scene. An ongoing investigation includes examining nearby CCTV footage to catch the suspect. The local community mourns the loss of Kumar and Koshindra, both working as water tanker suppliers, leaving behind families and young children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

