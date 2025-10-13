Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini assured action against those guilty in the IPS officer's alleged suicide case. The family demands action before agreeing to a post-mortem. The deceased had accused several senior officers of harassment, including caste-based discrimination.
Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale revealed that Haryana's Chief Minister assured him of swift action against the guilty parties. The family insists on seeing these actions before consenting to a post-mortem.
Athawale met with the family, offering condolences and pledging support. The Union Minister underlined the commitment from CM Nayab Singh Saini, who also urged the family to allow the autopsy process. The incident has put the spotlight on allegations of harassment against several senior police officials, including caste-based discrimination claims outlined in a note by the deceased.
The law enforcement community and his family are in shock following the incident. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to delve into these accusations, with a focus on impartiality and thoroughness as urged by stakeholders, to ensure justice prevails in this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
