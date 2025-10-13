Left Menu

Tomahawk Tensions: US Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Raise Alarms in Russia

The possible delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine raises serious concerns in Russia. Former President Dmitry Medvedev warns of potential disaster, noting the indistinguishability between nuclear and conventional versions. The sophisticated missiles necessitate US personnel involvement, prompting Russia to consider bolstering its air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:31 IST
Tomahawk Tensions: US Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Raise Alarms in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Concerns have surfaced over the potential delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, with Russian officials warning of dire consequences. Former President Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the risk posed by these missiles, which are indistinguishable from nuclear variants and necessitate American oversight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Medvedev's sentiments, noting that deploying such sophisticated weaponry would require direct involvement from US personnel. The situation has prompted discussions around ramping up Russia's defense capabilities in response.

Russian military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok highlighted on VestiFM radio that Tomahawks have long been viewed as nuclear threats since Soviet times. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin remarked that the US would have to manage the missile launches, likely straining existing relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025