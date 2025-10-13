Tomahawk Tensions: US Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Raise Alarms in Russia
The possible delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine raises serious concerns in Russia. Former President Dmitry Medvedev warns of potential disaster, noting the indistinguishability between nuclear and conventional versions. The sophisticated missiles necessitate US personnel involvement, prompting Russia to consider bolstering its air defenses.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Concerns have surfaced over the potential delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, with Russian officials warning of dire consequences. Former President Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the risk posed by these missiles, which are indistinguishable from nuclear variants and necessitate American oversight.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Medvedev's sentiments, noting that deploying such sophisticated weaponry would require direct involvement from US personnel. The situation has prompted discussions around ramping up Russia's defense capabilities in response.
Russian military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok highlighted on VestiFM radio that Tomahawks have long been viewed as nuclear threats since Soviet times. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin remarked that the US would have to manage the missile launches, likely straining existing relations further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tomahawk
- US missiles
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defense
- Medvedev
- Kremlin
- Putin
- air defense
- missile technology
ALSO READ
U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pact Amid South China Sea Tensions
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: Long-Range Defense and Energy Challenges Ahead
Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Defense with Trump in Washington
Germany's Major Armored Vehicles Deal: A €7 Billion Boost to Defense
Strengthening Ties: Indo-French Defense Collaboration Ahead of UNTCC Conclave