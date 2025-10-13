Concerns have surfaced over the potential delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, with Russian officials warning of dire consequences. Former President Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the risk posed by these missiles, which are indistinguishable from nuclear variants and necessitate American oversight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Medvedev's sentiments, noting that deploying such sophisticated weaponry would require direct involvement from US personnel. The situation has prompted discussions around ramping up Russia's defense capabilities in response.

Russian military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok highlighted on VestiFM radio that Tomahawks have long been viewed as nuclear threats since Soviet times. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin remarked that the US would have to manage the missile launches, likely straining existing relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)