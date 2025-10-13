Left Menu

Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes decided to keep former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest. The ruling cites public order and the enforcement of criminal law as justification. Bolsonaro was recently sentenced to over 27 years for plotting a coup post the 2022 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:37 IST
In a decisive move, Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Monday to maintain former President Jair Bolsonaro's house arrest. Court documents reveal the decision, which aligns with efforts to preserve public order and uphold the law.

Justice Moraes emphasized, "The guarantee of public order and the need to ensure the full application of criminal law justify the maintenance of house arrest and other precautionary measures." This decision reflects the court's stance on addressing political tensions in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, sentenced last month to over 27 years in prison for allegedly planning a coup to continue his presidency after the 2022 election defeat, has yet to comment as his defense did not immediately respond to requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

