Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

Members of the HPROA met with DGP Ashok Tewari regarding the attack on Kullu tehsildar, Hari Singh Yadav, at the Kullu Dussehra fair. They demanded swift action. Tewari affirmed a thorough investigation, mentioning seven arrests so far. The case is being handled by a Dy.SP for a detailed probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association (HPROA) expressed serious concern over a recent assault on Kullu tehsildar, Hari Singh Yadav, during a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday. The incident occurred on October 2 at the Kullu Dussehra fair, where Yadav was attacked by locals while overseeing visitor arrangements.

Yadav was allegedly beaten for walking close to a local deity's chariot with his shoes on, a move that sparked outrage among the crowd. Responding to HPROA's demands, Tewari assured a swift and transparent investigation. Seven suspects have already been arrested, with more likely to be identified as investigations continue.

To ensure the case is handled professionally, Tewari assigned the investigation to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP). This move aims to guarantee a thorough probe given the seriousness and sensitivity of the assault.

