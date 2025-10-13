Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association (HPROA) expressed serious concern over a recent assault on Kullu tehsildar, Hari Singh Yadav, during a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday. The incident occurred on October 2 at the Kullu Dussehra fair, where Yadav was attacked by locals while overseeing visitor arrangements.

Yadav was allegedly beaten for walking close to a local deity's chariot with his shoes on, a move that sparked outrage among the crowd. Responding to HPROA's demands, Tewari assured a swift and transparent investigation. Seven suspects have already been arrested, with more likely to be identified as investigations continue.

To ensure the case is handled professionally, Tewari assigned the investigation to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP). This move aims to guarantee a thorough probe given the seriousness and sensitivity of the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)