Fatal Screwdriver Attack in Aloda Jageer Village

A man has been taken into custody over the alleged murder of his friend in Aloda Jageer Village. The attack, which involved a screwdriver, resulted in the immediate death of the victim, Monu, according to local police reports.

Initial investigations suggest Monu was last seen with two friends on Sunday. During their drinking session, an argument escalated, leading to the fatal attack. One of the friends, now under arrest, confessed to the assault, citing the argument as the catalyst. Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed that evidence at the crime scene backs the suspect's confession.

The police have sent Monu's body for a postmortem examination and are actively pursuing the arrest of the second individual implicated in this grave incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)