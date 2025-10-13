Maharashtra Revamps Committee for Better Food Security Act Implementation

The Maharashtra government has taken a decisive step to improve the execution of the National Food Security Act, 2013. A high-level committee has been reconstituted to review its implementation due to incomplete food grain distribution among beneficiaries.

The reformation of the committee comes as some of the former members have retired. Senior officials from several departments, including food, finance, planning, and information technology, now comprise the panel. This development follows the government's acknowledgment of challenges and disparities in the scheme's execution.

The committee is tasked with a comparative analysis of the Hunger Index, Human Development Index, and inflation to guide their recommendations. With constraints like undistributed grains from the Union government and ineffective process guidelines, the state aims to boost full coverage and address operational flaws in the Food Security Act's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)