MP DGP releases book written by ex-top cop

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Monday shared reflections on his struggles with human sensibilities and the conflict between justice and procedure, at a book launch event.

The occasion marked the release of Yaadon Ka Silsila, a memoir authored by former Madhya Pradesh DGP N.K. Tripathi.

Recalling an incident, Makwana explained how every police officer faces the conflict between human sensibilities, justice, and procedures.

He appealed to police officers to read the book, describing it as a living document of experiences, emotions, and life values.

Later, in a post on X, he said that releasing the book revived many memories.

Madhya Pradesh State's Chief Election Commissioner Manoj Shrivastava said the book does not diminish the power of memories; rather, it contains a lifetime of memories in the form of an autobiography.

He said the book captured the changing landscape of the state.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Vice Chancellor Vijay Manohar Tiwari said that the book is full of interesting details, and it is not everyone's cup of tea to present it so well.

Suresh Tiwari, who was among the organisers of the book release, provided information about its content.

