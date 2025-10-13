Manhunt Intensifies: Pune Police Pursue Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police are intensifying efforts to track down notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, formally requesting a Blue Corner notice through Interpol. This move comes amid allegations that Ghaywal, who faces numerous legal charges, has fled India using a fraudulent passport.

In the latest development, authorities have registered a new case against the gangster for illicitly acquiring and possessing a SIM card belonging to a complainant. This offence, allegedly committed since 2020, broadens the scope of Ghaywal's criminal involvements.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telecommunications Act. Pune Police hope the international notice will aid in locating and monitoring Ghaywal's activities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)