Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies: Pune Police Pursue Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police have sought a Blue Corner notice via Interpol against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who faces multiple charges. Ghaywal, believed to have left India using a fraudulent passport, is now implicated in a fresh case for illegally obtaining a complainant's SIM card, broadening his criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:58 IST
Manhunt Intensifies: Pune Police Pursue Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police are intensifying efforts to track down notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, formally requesting a Blue Corner notice through Interpol. This move comes amid allegations that Ghaywal, who faces numerous legal charges, has fled India using a fraudulent passport.

In the latest development, authorities have registered a new case against the gangster for illicitly acquiring and possessing a SIM card belonging to a complainant. This offence, allegedly committed since 2020, broadens the scope of Ghaywal's criminal involvements.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telecommunications Act. Pune Police hope the international notice will aid in locating and monitoring Ghaywal's activities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025