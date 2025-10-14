Peace Deal Ushers a New Era: Hostages Released Amid Ceasefire

In an emblematic move on Monday, Hamas freed the last of the living Israeli hostages from Gaza, marking a significant step under a ceasefire accord. Concurrently, Israel reciprocated by releasing busloads of Palestinian detainees, following a deal helped brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid widespread relief and celebration, thousands gathered in both Tel Aviv and Gaza to welcome their returning compatriots. Trump, who declared an end to the two-year conflict that disrupted the Middle East, met with international leaders in Egypt to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza and a potential broader peace.

Despite the ceasefire, formidable challenges remain. Immediate tasks include recovering the remains of deceased hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Structural issues, such as how to govern Gaza and the future of Hamas, continue to loom large over peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)