Venezuela's Diplomatic Reshuffle: New Embassies and Growing Tensions

Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia while planning to establish new diplomatic missions in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This shuffle is part of a 'strategic re-assignation of resources,' according to a statement by President Nicolas Maduro's government, amid growing tensions with the United States.

Norway expressed regret over the closure but remains committed to maintaining dialogue with Venezuela, despite differing views on several issues. The closure was announced shortly after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, sparking conversations on diplomatic relations.

The Venezuelan administration aims to forge new alliances with 'sister nations' in the anti-colonial fight, launching joint projects in sectors like agriculture, energy, and education. The diplomatic move follows recent frictions with the U.S., highlighted by accusations of narco-state activities and perceived threats of armed attacks.

