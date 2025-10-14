Left Menu

Venezuela's Diplomatic Reshuffle: New Embassies and Growing Tensions

Venezuela will close embassies in Norway and Australia to open new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe, citing a strategic reassignment of resources amid escalating tensions with the U.S. Norway regrets the closure but aims to maintain dialogue. The move comes after a Venezuelan activist's Nobel Peace Prize win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:56 IST
Venezuela's Diplomatic Reshuffle: New Embassies and Growing Tensions

Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia while planning to establish new diplomatic missions in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This shuffle is part of a 'strategic re-assignation of resources,' according to a statement by President Nicolas Maduro's government, amid growing tensions with the United States.

Norway expressed regret over the closure but remains committed to maintaining dialogue with Venezuela, despite differing views on several issues. The closure was announced shortly after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, sparking conversations on diplomatic relations.

The Venezuelan administration aims to forge new alliances with 'sister nations' in the anti-colonial fight, launching joint projects in sectors like agriculture, energy, and education. The diplomatic move follows recent frictions with the U.S., highlighted by accusations of narco-state activities and perceived threats of armed attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025