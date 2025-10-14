Left Menu

Prabowo Seeks Meeting with Eric Trump Amidst Gaza Summit

During a summit in Egypt, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto privately asked U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting with Trump's son Eric. The request was inadvertently recorded by a live microphone. The focus of their conversation remains unclear, with no official comments from involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto made a surprising request to U.S. President Donald Trump, asking if he could arrange a meeting with Trump's son, Eric, as they attended a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. A live microphone captured this exchange, which followed Trump's address on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Both leaders appeared unaware that their conversation was being recorded. The interaction followed a summit focused on resolving the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The White House and the Indonesian Embassy have not yet offered any comments, leaving the exact intention behind Prabowo's request unknown.

Eric Trump, along with his brother, Donald Trump Jr., holds a leadership role at the Trump Organization, which has business interests in Indonesia. The specifics of any potential business significance to the request remain unclear, as speculation continues regarding the true motive behind the outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

