Housing Society Email Spat: Defamation Charges Surface in Mumbai

An FIR has been registered against a secretary of a Mumbai housing society, following allegations of objectionable remarks made against a resident's wife, according to local police.

The complainant, a 41-year-old financial consultant residing in Kandivali's Thakur Village, often clashed with the secretary, leading to strained relations over society operations. These disputes reportedly culminated in the secretary's email containing alleged defamatory comments addressed to the society's members.

The police have initiated a case against the secretary, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to insult and defamation, in addition to the Information Technology Act, as per the officials at Samta Nagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)