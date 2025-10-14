Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Rao to Unlock iCloud in Phone-Tapping Investigation

The Supreme Court has directed T Prabhakar Rao, ex-chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau, to provide his iCloud password amidst a phone-tapping investigation. Despite Rao's claims of cooperation, the Solicitor General accused him of destroying evidence. The case, involving high-profile surveillance, continues with a hearing on November 18.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court instructed T Prabhakar Rao, former head of the Special Intelligence Bureau in Telangana, to share his iCloud password with state authorities.

The direction comes amid a contentious phone-tapping investigation where Rao stands accused. Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan have extended interim protection for Rao, who must cooperate with the investigation team.

Conflict arose when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accused Rao of hindering the probe by destroying crucial evidence, claims Rao's legal team strongly denies. A politically sensitive backdrop surrounds the case, which has been set for further hearing on November 18.

