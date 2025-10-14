Supreme Court Demands CCTV in Police Interrogation Rooms for Human Rights
The Supreme Court has questioned the Rajasthan government regarding the absence of CCTV cameras in police station interrogation rooms. The court emphasized human rights concerns and discussed the necessity of oversight mechanisms. The Rajasthan government must update the court with details by November 24.
The Supreme Court interrogated the Rajasthan government on Tuesday over the absence of CCTV cameras in police station interrogation rooms, raising serious concerns about human rights.
A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta labeled interrogation rooms as pivotal places in need of surveillance, emphasizing the cost is outweighed by human rights protections. The apex court, citing a 2018 order, stressed the installation of CCTV cameras in such locations to curtail rights abuses.
Addressing the need for oversight, the bench queried the Rajasthan government on its strategy and scheduled a follow-up hearing in November. This scrutiny follows a media story disclosing eleven custodial deaths in Rajasthan in early 2025, with a significant portion occurring in Udaipur.
