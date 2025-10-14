Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands CCTV in Police Interrogation Rooms for Human Rights

The Supreme Court has questioned the Rajasthan government regarding the absence of CCTV cameras in police station interrogation rooms. The court emphasized human rights concerns and discussed the necessity of oversight mechanisms. The Rajasthan government must update the court with details by November 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:17 IST
Supreme Court Demands CCTV in Police Interrogation Rooms for Human Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court interrogated the Rajasthan government on Tuesday over the absence of CCTV cameras in police station interrogation rooms, raising serious concerns about human rights.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta labeled interrogation rooms as pivotal places in need of surveillance, emphasizing the cost is outweighed by human rights protections. The apex court, citing a 2018 order, stressed the installation of CCTV cameras in such locations to curtail rights abuses.

Addressing the need for oversight, the bench queried the Rajasthan government on its strategy and scheduled a follow-up hearing in November. This scrutiny follows a media story disclosing eleven custodial deaths in Rajasthan in early 2025, with a significant portion occurring in Udaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025