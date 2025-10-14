Presidency Denies Ramaphosa’s Link to Corruption Accused Hangwani Maumela

The Presidency of South Africa has firmly dismissed as “false and malicious” the allegations linking President Cyril Ramaphosa to businessman Hangwani Maumela, who is facing corruption charges related to the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal. The clarification follows the circulation of a social media video showing President Ramaphosa with DJ Tbo Touch and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya outside Maumela’s residence — a video that has fueled speculation about the President’s association with the accused.

Presidency Clarifies the Viral Video

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya provided a detailed account of the incident, emphasizing that the President’s appearance near Maumela’s property was entirely coincidental and unrelated to any personal or professional relationship.

“It is well known that President Ramaphosa loves to walk whenever he finds time, that is how he keeps himself fit,” Magwenya explained. “On this day, he had invited Mr. Sibiya to join him for a routine walk. As they were passing a house, now identified as Maumela’s, they were stopped by DJ Tbo Touch, who was in the company of Bishop Noel Jones. They exchanged greetings, took pictures, and recorded a short video.”

Magwenya reiterated that the President was not visiting Maumela’s house, nor was he aware at the time that it belonged to the businessman under investigation. “The President did not even know whose house it was. It was a chance encounter on a public street,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the Presidency verified the authenticity of the video with DJ Tbo Touch, who confirmed that the footage was originally his and was taken while he and Bishop Jones were returning from the airport en route to the Saxon Hotel. At that time, the property in question “was still under construction.”

Location and Context of the Encounter

The residence, which was later raided by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in connection with the Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal, is located not far from President Ramaphosa’s Hyde Park home and lies on a commonly used route between his residence and Sandton.

Magwenya said that the video’s misinterpretation was being exploited to create a false narrative linking the President to the accused. “We reject the suggestion that the President may have been visiting Maumela’s house as being very far from the truth,” he stressed.

Dismissing “Weekly Visits” and Personal Link Claims

The Presidency also categorically rejected social media claims alleging that President Ramaphosa “visits Maumela’s house every week.” Magwenya described the claim as a fabrication, saying it was “practically impossible” given the President’s demanding schedule.

“There are only four categories of people who see the President every week — his family, his security detail, his Union Buildings staff, and ANC officials he meets on Mondays,” he said. “There are two private homes the President visits occasionally — his sister’s home in Soweto and that of his long-time comrade and union associate, Mr. James Motlatsi. No other household can make such a claim.”

Responding to speculation of a personal relationship between the President and Maumela, Magwenya clarified that there was no such association, except that Maumela “was once married to the President’s aunt.”

“We note the ongoing desperate media attempts to link the President to this gentleman,” Magwenya said. “Just before he became Deputy President, President Ramaphosa had instructed his immediate family to withdraw from or avoid any business with government or state entities. Maumela was not part of that family meeting because he is not part of the President’s immediate family.”

President’s Anti-Corruption Record and SIU Role

Highlighting the irony of the accusations, Magwenya reminded the public that it was President Ramaphosa himself who signed the proclamation authorizing the SIU investigation into the Tembisa Hospital scandal — the very probe that exposed Maumela’s alleged involvement.

“The President’s commitment to clean governance and accountability is unwavering,” Magwenya asserted. “It was under his direction that the SIU was empowered to investigate the large-scale corruption at Tembisa Hospital, which revealed the misuse of public funds and fraudulent procurement schemes.”

He further added that President Ramaphosa has called on law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations and ensure accountability. “The President urges all relevant authorities to proceed without fear or favour, regardless of the identity or perceived influence of those involved.”

The Tembisa Hospital Scandal: A Brief Background

The Tembisa Hospital scandal came to light after whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged irregular payments and inflated tenders at the facility before her assassination in 2021. Subsequent investigations revealed an extensive network of shell companies allegedly linked to fraudulent procurement contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands.

Businessman Hangwani Maumela has been named among the primary suspects in the scheme, which the SIU continues to probe. Raids conducted at multiple properties, including the one seen in the viral video, have yielded documents and evidence believed to be connected to the scandal.

A Presidency Focused on Governance, Not Gossip

Magwenya concluded by condemning what he called “a campaign of misinformation” aimed at discrediting the President. “This narrative seeks to divert attention from the President’s governance priorities and his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability within the public sector,” he said.

He reiterated that President Ramaphosa remains committed to upholding transparency, integrity, and rule of law. “The President’s record speaks for itself — from empowering the SIU and the National Prosecuting Authority to spearheading structural reforms that promote clean governance. These baseless attempts to link him to corruption will not derail his focus on service delivery and national renewal.”

Upholding Accountability and the Rule of Law

The Presidency reaffirmed that no individual will be shielded from investigation or prosecution, regardless of their political or personal connections. As Magwenya concluded, “The President stands firm in his belief that justice must be pursued impartially. Corruption, wherever it exists, will be confronted with the full force of the law.”