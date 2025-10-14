ICC Appeals Judges Disqualify Prosecutor Karim Khan from Duterte Case

International Criminal Court judges have disqualified chief prosecutor Karim Khan from continuing with the war crimes case against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, citing a potential conflict of interest. This decision follows intense scrutiny over Khan's previous representation of the Philippines Human Rights Commission and a group of victims, which Duterte's defense argued could jeopardize his impartiality in the case.

Khan's disqualification marks yet another blow to his career, as he is already entangled in an ongoing United Nations inquiry over alleged sexual misconduct. The case against Duterte remains one of the few active cases at the ICC, despite the court facing pressure and sanctions from the United States.

The prosecution of Duterte, now led by deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, also comes amidst controversy, with Duterte claiming wrongful arrest. Khan had previously been ordered to step away from another major investigation into Venezuela over similar conflict of interest concerns, adding further complexity to his position at the ICC.

