Civic Dispute Sparks Violent Attack on Former Corporator's Husband

In a shocking incident in the western suburbs, Abdul Jabbar Sofi, spouse of a former Shiv Sena corporator, was assaulted by three individuals due to a disagreement linked to civic ward work.

The attack took place at Jhula Maidan in Jogeshwari East on Monday evening, leaving Sofi with serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the injured Sofi in the hospital, as police launched a probe into the incident following the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)