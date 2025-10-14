Civic Dispute Sparks Violent Attack on Former Corporator's Husband
Abdul Jabbar Sofi, husband of former Shiv Sena corporator Nazia Sofi, was attacked by three individuals in Jogeshwari East following a work-related dispute. Seriously injured, he was hospitalized. The incident is under police investigation, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visiting him in the hospital.
In a shocking incident in the western suburbs, Abdul Jabbar Sofi, spouse of a former Shiv Sena corporator, was assaulted by three individuals due to a disagreement linked to civic ward work.
The attack took place at Jhula Maidan in Jogeshwari East on Monday evening, leaving Sofi with serious injuries that required hospitalization.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the injured Sofi in the hospital, as police launched a probe into the incident following the registration of a case.
