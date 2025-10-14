Left Menu

Youth Protest Erupts over IT Engineer's Tragic Death and Alleged Abuse

The Congress youth wing staged a protest in Delhi demanding justice for Anandu Aji, a 26-year-old from Kerala found dead under suspicious circumstances. Aji's post mortem allegations accused the RSS of responsibility and disclosed sexual abuse. Youth leaders demand a thorough investigation and justice for all victims.

Youth Protest Erupts over IT Engineer's Tragic Death and Alleged Abuse
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday organized a protest in the national capital, seeking justice for Anandu Aji, a young IT professional found dead in Thiruvananthapuram last week. Aji, 26, left a chilling Instagram post accusing the RSS of being involved in his alleged suicide and exposing years of abuse.

The protest, led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, called for a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Aji's death. It began at the IYC headquarters and moved towards Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, where demonstrators were halted by Delhi Police. Prominent youth leaders from around the country joined the protest.

The IYC demands action not just for Aji but for all abuse victims, urging authorities to investigate Aji's claims against the RSS thoroughly. They insist the truth must be uncovered, and justice served, echoing the deceased's poignant final words made public posthumously via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

