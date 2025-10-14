Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Accelerates Community Forest Rights in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged expeditious processing of community forest rights for eligible villages, noting that only around 5,000 out of 17,000 eligible have received rights. He also instructed prioritization of pending claims and proposed new tribal-majority villages' inclusion under PESA Act.

Updated: 14-10-2025 17:05 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has called for a swift conclusion to the process of granting community forest rights to eligible villages across the state, ensuring that the benefits reach deprived communities.

Pawar highlighted that out of approximately 17,000 villages entitled to these rights, only about 5,000 have been granted them. He emphasized the need for the Tribal Development Department and associated agencies to prioritize outstanding claims and expedite hearings on partially approved applications, particularly in the districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the application of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, advocating that tribal forest patta holders should access crop loans and insurance benefits. Until farmer ID cards are issued, Aadhaar cards should serve as a basis for receiving compensations and benefits. Additionally, Pawar pushed for a proposal to include 1,734 new tribal-majority villages under the PESA Act and called for the establishment of a sub-project office in Erandol due to its sizable tribal population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

