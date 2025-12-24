Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Voices: PESA Act Milestone in Jharkhand

Tribal communities in Jharkhand celebrated the approval of the PESA rules, aimed at empowering self-governance in scheduled areas. The initiative, endorsed by leaders like Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will enhance decision-making power in gram sabhas and preserve cultural identity, marking a transformative step for the state.

Empowering Tribal Voices: PESA Act Milestone in Jharkhand
Tribal communities across Jharkhand gathered in celebration as the state cabinet sanctioned rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas Act (PESA), promising a new dawn for local self-governance. This milestone move was universally welcomed and lauded by community leaders as a ground-breaking achievement.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, at the core of the developments, emphasized how these regulations would strengthen the region's traditional self-governance and empower gram sabhas to make autonomous decisions. The PESA Act, historically inactive due to a lack of formal rules, will now be transformed into active governance, protecting forest, land, and water rights.

The rules, shaped with input from various stakeholders including the Tribal Research Institute, aim to resourcefully develop the village economies by restoring traditional rights and managing natural resources, thus paving a way for sustainable progress and cultural preservation in these scheduled areas.

