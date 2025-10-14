Left Menu

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act after protests in Ladakh. The Leh District Magistrate defended the detention, citing security concerns. Wangchuk's wife has challenged this order in the Supreme Court, seeking his release. Wangchuk continues to be held in Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:55 IST
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle
detention
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Ladakh that turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. The Leh District Magistrate has justified the detention, stating it was necessary for maintaining public order and essential services.

In a filed affidavit, the magistrate clarified that the grounds for Wangchuk's detention were lawfully communicated to him. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the detention, arguing for his release.

The magistrate informed the Supreme Court that the detention complies with Section 10 of the NSA, and Wangchuk was advised about the possibility of making a formal representation. Wangchuk is currently held in a Jodhpur jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025