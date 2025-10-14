Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Ladakh that turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. The Leh District Magistrate has justified the detention, stating it was necessary for maintaining public order and essential services.

In a filed affidavit, the magistrate clarified that the grounds for Wangchuk's detention were lawfully communicated to him. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the detention, arguing for his release.

The magistrate informed the Supreme Court that the detention complies with Section 10 of the NSA, and Wangchuk was advised about the possibility of making a formal representation. Wangchuk is currently held in a Jodhpur jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)