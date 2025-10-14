Left Menu

Tragic College Circle: Allegations of Harassment and a Life Lost

A 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district died by suicide after alleged harassment by college mates. They are accused of threatening to spread her objectionable photos. The police have registered a case against five classmates, but no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident from Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 19-year-old college student died by suicide following alleged harassment by her classmates.

According to local law enforcement, the victim, who was residing in a fourth-floor flat in Virar, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Monday after she jumped from the building two days prior.

Her distraught parents filed a complaint leading to legal action against five accused classmates who, as per the allegations, threatened to share objectionable images of her online. Authorities are actively investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.

