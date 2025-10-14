Tragic College Circle: Allegations of Harassment and a Life Lost

In a heart-wrenching incident from Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 19-year-old college student died by suicide following alleged harassment by her classmates.

According to local law enforcement, the victim, who was residing in a fourth-floor flat in Virar, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Monday after she jumped from the building two days prior.

Her distraught parents filed a complaint leading to legal action against five accused classmates who, as per the allegations, threatened to share objectionable images of her online. Authorities are actively investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.