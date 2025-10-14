Jal Jeevan Mission: A New Wave of Water Governance

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has successfully provided tap water to over 81% of rural households, reaching 15.71 crore homes. The next phase will emphasize institutional consolidation and long-term water system functionality, said the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday.

In the inaugural District Collectors' Peyjal Samvad, Jal Shakti Secretary Ashok KK Meena highlighted the crucial role of district administrations in maintaining JJM's progress through accountability and local governance promotion. The virtual dialogue aimed to share successful local solutions and models for sustainable water governance.

New digital tool, the Rural Piped Water Supply Scheme (RPWSS) ID Module, was introduced to enhance system transparency and efficiency. This aligns with JJM's shift from infrastructure creation to governance reform, as it focuses on decentralization and community involvement for sustainable water management.

