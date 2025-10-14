Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: A New Wave of Water Governance

The Jal Jeevan Mission advances with a focus on institutional consolidation, community ownership, and water system sustainability. Discussions among district officials aim to share local innovations and strategies for governance. The new RPWSS ID Module enhances transparency, while the mission emphasizes decentralization and community participation for enduring water resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:20 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission: A New Wave of Water Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has successfully provided tap water to over 81% of rural households, reaching 15.71 crore homes. The next phase will emphasize institutional consolidation and long-term water system functionality, said the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday.

In the inaugural District Collectors' Peyjal Samvad, Jal Shakti Secretary Ashok KK Meena highlighted the crucial role of district administrations in maintaining JJM's progress through accountability and local governance promotion. The virtual dialogue aimed to share successful local solutions and models for sustainable water governance.

New digital tool, the Rural Piped Water Supply Scheme (RPWSS) ID Module, was introduced to enhance system transparency and efficiency. This aligns with JJM's shift from infrastructure creation to governance reform, as it focuses on decentralization and community involvement for sustainable water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025