Cyber Crime Crackdown: Delhi Police Nab Extorter in Social Media Scam
Manoj Verma from Lucknow was arrested by Delhi Police for cyber extortion. He impersonated women online to befriend other women, obtained private photos, and extorted money by threatening to release the images. Following a detailed investigation, police identified and apprehended him with incriminating evidence.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested Manoj Verma, a man accused of cyber extortion, targeting women via social media platforms.
Verma, who hails from Lucknow, allegedly impersonated a woman online to befriend his victims, later extorting money by threatening to release their private images.
The arrest follows a comprehensive investigation that traced UPI transactions and IP logs to the accused, leading to his capture and the recovery of incriminating evidence.
