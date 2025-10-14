Cyber Crime Crackdown: Delhi Police Nab Extorter in Social Media Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested Manoj Verma, a man accused of cyber extortion, targeting women via social media platforms.

Verma, who hails from Lucknow, allegedly impersonated a woman online to befriend his victims, later extorting money by threatening to release their private images.

The arrest follows a comprehensive investigation that traced UPI transactions and IP logs to the accused, leading to his capture and the recovery of incriminating evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)