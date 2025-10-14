Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
The Supreme Court postponed a hearing on a plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act, filed by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo. The court scheduled the new hearing date for October 15, with Angmo questioning the NSA's application against Wangchuk due to recent protests in Ladakh.
The Supreme Court has rescheduled its hearing on a petition concerning the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The plea, filed by his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, argues against his detainment under the National Security Act.
The court, led by Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, moved the hearing to October 15 following an adjournment request by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
The detainment, linked to recent protests in Ladakh, has led Angmo to demand Wangchuk's release and access to him, questioning the use of NSA provisions.
