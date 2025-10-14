Left Menu

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

The Supreme Court postponed a hearing on a plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act, filed by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo. The court scheduled the new hearing date for October 15, with Angmo questioning the NSA's application against Wangchuk due to recent protests in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:29 IST
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rescheduled its hearing on a petition concerning the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The plea, filed by his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, argues against his detainment under the National Security Act.

The court, led by Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, moved the hearing to October 15 following an adjournment request by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The detainment, linked to recent protests in Ladakh, has led Angmo to demand Wangchuk's release and access to him, questioning the use of NSA provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025