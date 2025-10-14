Left Menu

Global Tensions and Triumphs: A Rundown of World News

Recent global news highlights protests in Madagascar demanding the resignation of President Rajoelina, potential meetings between Trump and Xi to ease U.S.-China tensions, Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza, and Trump's involvement in Southeast Asian peace processes. Other updates include U.S. visa revocations in Mexico and Russia's advances in Ukraine.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:38 IST
The youth of Madagascar have taken to the streets, chanting slogans demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina. Demonstrations in Antananarivo's May 13 Square echo the island nation's history of youth-led movements, marking a pivotal point in escalating tensions against the political elite.

In the arena of international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet in South Korea, as both nations strive to deescalate the burgeoning trade war. Following China's recent export controls, Trump has threatened significant tariffs, creating volatility in global markets.

Tensions in the Middle East see no reprieve as Israeli forces engaged with suspects in Gaza, resulting in fatalities. Meanwhile, Trump is poised to witness a possible ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, highlighting a complex weave of diplomatic relations across the globe.

